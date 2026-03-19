The Detroit Lions continued to build linebacker depth on Wednesday, signing veteran Damone Clark to a one-year deal, with contract terms undisclosed. The 25-year-old enters his fifth NFL season after time with the Dallas Cowboys (2022–2025) and Houston Texans (2025).

Originally selected in the fifth round (No. 176 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft out of LSU, Clark has contributed in 55 career games with 26 starts, garnering 190 tackles, six tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. He reached a career peak in 2023, when he started all 17 games and recorded 109 tackles and four tackles for loss, exceeding his combined totals from his other three seasons (103 tackles, two tackles for loss).

A spinal fusion surgery delayed Clark's rookie year, but he still played 10 games, making five starts. His role declined in 2024 (14 games, two starts, 28 tackles, one tackle for loss, half-sack), and he was released mid-2025 before finishing the season in Houston. With both teams last year, he played 14 games, garnering 28 tackles, 102 defensive snaps, and 269 special teams snaps.

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Special teams have been an essential part of Clark's recent usage. He took part in 313 special teams snaps this past season, 175 with the Texans, and finished with a 78.7 PFF grade. Over his career, he has achieved a grade of at least 72.4 in three of four seasons.

The Lions' linebacker group returns starters Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes, but lost Alex Anzalone in free agency. The team also re-signed Malcolm Rodriguez and Trevor Nowaske, leaving Clark competing for rotational defensive snaps while likely filling a core special teams role vacated by Grant Stuard.