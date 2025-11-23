After the Denver Nuggets lost to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, 128-123, there was still concern regarding the injury to Aaron Gordon in the game prior. With Gordon leaving in the Nuggets' NBA Cup group play matchup against the Houston Rockets, there is now a timeline of how much time the two-way player will miss.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Gordon is dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, where the goal is to be “re-evaluated” in four to six weeks.

“Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has sustained a Grade 2 right hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Gordon would only play three minutes in Denver's win over the Rockets before being taken out, leading to the hamstring strain that he will miss time with. So far this season, Gordon has averaged 18.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Nuggets' David Adelman spoke on course with Aaron Gordon

As the rumors around the Nuggets will continue, especially in how they can work around Gordon's injury, there's no denying it's an issue the team doesn't want to rush on. Denver head coach David Adelamn would echo the same sentiments after the aforementioned win over Houston on Friday, saying that “the goal is to get him to the end of the year.”

“We’ll find out what the severity is,” Adelman said, according to The Denver Post. “Aaron is a strong personality that knows what his body feels like, and so part of that conversation is his, too. The medical, the team, Aaron, and what’s right for him.”

“Obviously, the goal is to get him to the end of the year, if we’re lucky enough to be in (the playoffs),” Adelman continued. “That’s the most important thing to me, and obviously, Aaron’s long-term health as a player. Love the guy to death. So yeah, we’ll make the best decision for him, with his counsel as well.”

In the meantime, the Nuggets have a 12-4 record, with the team's next game on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies.