On Sunday afternoon, the New York Giants hit the field on the road for a matchup against the Detroit Lions. The Giants were hoping to end their ugly losing skid and pick up their first win of the post-Brian Daboll era, but would have to do so without quarterback Jaxson Dart in the lineup.

Instead, for the second straight week, it was Jameis Winston under center, and the Giants took an early lead with an epic trick play in which Winston tossed the ball, got it back, and launched a pass to the end zone, finding Wan'Dale Robinson for six.

Mike Kafka deep into the bag for the early #Giants TD. pic.twitter.com/kecXinA6vl — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The play immediately took the air out of the raucous Lions' crowd and gave New York an early 7-0 lead in a game that not many expected to be competitive.

In some respects, the Giants' resorting to gimmick plays this early in the game was a sign that they knew what they were up against from a talent deficit perspective in this one, but the fact that it worked certainly gave the team a jolt of excitement early on in this game.

Making matters more impressive was the fact that Winston was nearly sacked on the play but narrowly evaded it and then threw the ball 50 yards down the field, essentially flat-footed, fooling the Lions' defense in the process.

In any case, up next for the Giants at the conclusion of the game against the Lions will be a road game against the New England Patriots on Demember 1 in prime time.