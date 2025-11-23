The Sacramento Kings have not had a particularly strong start to the new campaign. The front office could look to move key players ahead of the trade deadline, but it does not appear as though Domantas Sabonis will be leaving any time soon.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, it is unlikely that Sabonis will request a trade to leave the struggling Kings. The update comes shortly after it was revealed that Sabonis will miss time with a partially torn meniscus.

“Sabonis has nearly $95 million left on his contract across the two seasons after this one and is viewed as a defensive liability around the league,” Fischer wrote.

“”It's tough to pay a center that much who doesn't protect the rim and doesn't shoot threes — no matter how great of an offensive hub he can be,” said one Western Conference executive. Yet Sabonis' affinity for Sacramento and the high regard in which he is held by ever-involved Kings owner Vivek Ranadive are factors that work against a trade that can’t be ignored. I was likewise advised this week not to expect Sabonis to ask for a trade, either.”

Article Continues Below

Through the first 11 games of his season, Sabonis has averaged 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field.

Kings general manager Scott Perry reportedly plans to build around Keegan Murray and Nique Clifford.

“Word is, furthermore, that new general manager Scott Perry realistically understands that he has to undertake a multiyear rebuild as opposed to trying to cobble together a plucky playoff-worthy squad from the ashes of Sacramento's Beam Team. The hope is that Murray and Clifford are going to be a part of that,” Fischer wrote.

It remains to be seen how the Kings will proceed, but Sabonis’ situation seems to be stable.