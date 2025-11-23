As the Miami Heat deal with a plethora of injuries, one update that is sure to excite any fan is the incoming return of star Tyler Herro, who has missed the start of the season thus far. After the Heat star in Herro returned to practice last week, he set a timeline of about a week or two more before his return, as all eyes are set on Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Herro has been on the road to recovery after he had surgery in the offseason “to alleviate posterior impingement syndrome in his left ankle.” As the injury also impacts his foot, the process has been one that Miami and Herro have taken great care of, one that led to returning to practice last weekend, with the “hope” being that he'll make his season debut on Monday facing the Dallas.

“The hope remains that Heat guard Tyler Herro's season debut will come tomorrow vs. Mavericks at Kaseya Center, according to a league source,” Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It seems that Herro's progress had never hit a speed bump recently, saying last Sunday at practice that “barring no setbacks,” he would be back in a “week or two.”

“Feels great just being out there with my teammates, being on the court with them, first time all season,” Herro said. “It felt great to be in the drills, my foot is getting better. I've been rehabbing around the clock every day since my surgery, trying to get back as soon as I can. I'm looking at about a week or two, hopefully, barring no setbacks.”

Tyler Herro says he’s “happy” to be back and he should return in a week or two. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/0iTG2IGLjB — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 16, 2025

How will Tyler Herro fit with the Heat's new offense?

With the return seemingly immediate, the wonder from fans is how well Herro will fit in with the Heat's new offense, though it shouldn't be too much of an adjustment. Herro would be asked this as Miami has developed into an offense that is free-flowing with an emphasis on a fast-paced.

“Nothing, nothing,” Herro said when asked how he'll change his game to fit the offense. “I think I’m going to be myself, play how I played last season, the year before that, and the year before that, and the year before that. Yeah, I know how to play fast. I’ve played fast my entire life until I came to Miami. I adjusted to play with other players, and I know how to play in this offense. That’s the beauty of me. I can play in any offense. That’s what I can do.”

Tyler Herro says that he envisions “nothing” will be adjusted in his play to fit the new offense since the “beauty” of his skill set is that he can play in any style. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/sBjc48aDFX — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 16, 2025

Before the Heat's game on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, the team is 10-6, with Herro's return on Monday, only adding more excitement.