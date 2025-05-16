May 15, 2025 at 11:50 PM ET

The Denver Nuggets thwarted elimination Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-107. But Nikola Jokic wasn't the true hero in this NBA Playoffs thriller. Nor was Jamal Murray — as the Game 6 hero emerged as a surprise.

The Nuggets' X account used two words and a photo to reveal the man who saved Denver's season.

Yes, the 23-year-old who only started four games during the regular season stepped up. The non-starter Strawther heated up at the right moment inside Ball Arena. Finally, the ex-first rounder who settled for only nine points per game in the regular season exploded with 15 points — in 20 minutes of action.

He's responsible for breaking the 80-80 tie. Strawther dropped eight points on the Thunder to spark the run and late rally.

Strawther once left a March game against Boston with a scary leg injury. He became buried in the rotation when he returned. But Strawther became the toast of Nuggets and NBA social media. He sparked multiple reactions for forcing a Game 7.

Reactions sprout for surprise Nuggets hero Julian Strawther

The Nuggets fans chimed in. One sent their thank you to Strawther.

Julian Strawther just singlehandedly saved the Nuggets season pic.twitter.com/wT0UzNsctz — Jack (@dnuggetsjack) May 16, 2025

The NBA on ESPN X account even acknowledged Strawther's heroism. The account dubbed this contest “The Julian Strawther game.” BET MGM handed him this stirring comparison: Ray Allen, one of the league's greatest sharpshooters.

Strawther hit three out of four three-pointers during the final period. But he's delivered heroic moments before on a national stage.

College basketball fans likely recall this Strawther moment. He launched this 2023 game-winner for Gonzaga to eliminate UCLA.

On this day in 2023, Julian Strawther STUNNED UCLA with this cold-blooded game-winner to send @ZagMBB to the Elite 8 🤯#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/7dxiiatTnL — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 23, 2025

Except this time, he went off with another past Gonzaga great on the other side in Chet Holmgren. Strawther knew what became at stake.

“I understood the assignment, gotta do it again on Sunday,” he told ESPN's Katy Winge postgame.

Strawther surfaced as one of five Nuggets who hit double figures. His shooting elevated a team that proudly wears “5280” across their chest.