It's been quite the journey for Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer. In March, the 40-year-old sustained a right thumb injury during his season debut against the Baltimore Orioles.

Ever since he underwent a grueling rehab process with ups and downs, on Wednesday, Scherzer made his return against the Cleveland Guardians.

He threw for five innings and gave up six hits, three earned runs, and three walks. In addition, Scherzer had four strikeouts to his name. Even though the Blue Jays lost 5-4, Scherzer's return meant a ton to the team.

On Thursday, Blue Jays manager John Schneider officially announced an update on Scherzer's progress, per Arden Zwelling of SportsNet.

“He feels better today than he did the day after his triple-A rehab start,” Schneider said. On June 13, Scherzer made a rehab start for Blue Jay's Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons.

He threw for 4 1/3 innings, gave up two runs, and had four strikeouts. Five days later, Scherzer had his second rehab stint, where he had eight strikeouts in 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

Before his return, the Blue Jays parted ways with reliever Erik Swanson. His return offers hope based on one decent start but also a strong sense of caution.

Max Scherzer and his battle with injuries

Recently, Scherzer has had a difficult time with injuries. In 2021, he was pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was scratched from the start in the NLDS due to arm soreness.

During the 2023 season, Scherzer, then with the Texas Rangers, experienced shoulder pain and was sidelined for six weeks.

In December 2023, Scherzer underwent surgery to repair a herniated disc. The following year, he battled a strain in his hamstring.

Earlier this year, Scherzer joined the Blue Jays. His thumb had become an issue before his injury in late March. Additionally, Scherzer has battled nerve problems, which have limited his ability to pitch.