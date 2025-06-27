The Dallas Mavericks look very different now than they did a year ago. After trading away Luka Doncic before the trade deadline, Dallas missed the playoffs. The Mavericks then won the NBA Draft Lottery and picked Cooper Flagg. He joins a roster featuring Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis.

NBA experts, like ESPN's Michael Wilbon, believe that when they are healthy, Dallas can compete with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top spot in the Western Conference. In his eyes, Flagg walks into a locker room with three players on their way to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Michael Wilbon: "[The Mavericks have] Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson- guys going to the Hall of Fame." Tony Kornheiser: "Did you just say that Anthony Davis is going to the Hall of Fame? Are you certain of that… You have Anthony Davis in the Hall of Fame without a doubt?"

“You got Kyrie Irving, who we've seen help a team to the [NBA] Finals,” Wilbon said about Flagg's new teammates. “[The Mavericks have] Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson-guys going to the Hall of Fame.”

Wilbon's Pardon the Interruption co-host, Tony Kornheiser, was surprised at Wilbon's statement. He asked his fellow analyst to clarify what he said about Davis' chances at the Hall of Fame.

“Did you just say that Anthony Davis is going to the Hall of Fame? Are you certain of that,” Kornheiser asked Wilbon. “You have Anthony Davis in the Hall of Fame without a doubt?”

Wilbon confirmed what Kornheiser heard. His claim sparked conversation among Mavericks fans on social media who disagree. To them, Davis has not done enough to get into the Hall of Fame yet. However, they believe that he will find a way because of how low the bar has been set.

“AD doesn’t deserve it, unfortunately he will still get in,” one fan commented. “H*** they’ll find a way to put Embiid in it’s that easy.”

“Everyone gets into the basketball Hall of Fame,” another fan said.”

“I would literally bet the life of myself and everybody I care about that AD is a locked hall of famer,” one fan claimed. “There is absolutely zero chance he doesn’t make it first ballot unless he does something so terrible that they exclude him.”

Other fans took to Davis' defense, saying that his basketball career grants him consideration.

“I get Tony’s apprehension because AD isn’t a Top 75 player in my opinion, but he’s a hall of famer,” one fan commented. “He was DOMINANT in college as well and the basketball hall of fame accounts for both.”

“Asking if an NCAA Champion, Final Four Most Oustanding Player, Naismith and Wooden Award, first overall pick, NBA ROY, 5× All NBA, 5× All defense, NBA champion, 2 time gold medal winner is a hall of famer is wild,” another pointed out.

Davis will have a chance to prove Wilbon right next season. He, Flagg, Thompson, and Irving one of a few teams picked to be serious contenders in the Western Conference next season after Irving signed his extension with Dallas.