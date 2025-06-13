Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets endured an emotionally draining 2024-25 NBA season, one that included endless speculation and a number of exhilarating moments. When the 2025 NBA Finals conclude, it is possible this squad will have come within one win from eliminating the champions in the playoffs. And yet, there are still trying roster issues that management must address this summer. The players are not focused on that just yet, though.

This is a time to decompress after a long campaign. You don't have to tell Jokic. The 2023 Finals MVP and three-time regular season MVP knows how to make the most of his NBA hiatus, as he lets loose in his native Serbia. The man is passionate about his family, friends, culture, and of course, his beloved horses.

When chatting with FanDuel TV's “Run It Back,” upcoming Nuggets free agent and veteran center DeAndre Jordan revealed the last contact he made with Jokic.

“I talked to him maybe like a week or so ago — he sent me a picture of him with a horse,” the 2016 All-NBA First-Team selection said, via ClutchPoints. “Like a selfie of him and the horse together. And I was like ‘alright, have fun brother.'”

"He sent me a picture of him with a horse. A selfie, him and the horse together. I was like, 'Alright have fun, brother.'" DeAndre Jordan on Nikola Jokic's summer in Serbia so far 😅🐎 (via @RunItBackFDTV)pic.twitter.com/aC9wyry7Qn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic lives it up in Serbia

What appeals to fans most about Jokic, at least from a non-basketball standpoint, is his authenticity. His personality does not fit the mold of what the league and public expects from the face of the NBA, which is why the search for LeBron James' successor is ongoing, but the sensational seven-footer is a multifaceted individual.

Despite his understated nature in front of the cameras, Nikola Jokic is clearly committed to every challenge he tackles. He led Denver through an erratic season that saw the organization fire head coach Michael Malone less than two weeks before the playoffs started. The five-time All-NBA First-Teamer pushed through the ups and downs, performing at a historically magnificent level for most of the year — averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 41.7 percent from 3-point range.

But when the season ends, Jokic is able to compartmentalize and enjoy what else life has to offer. The Nuggets need their franchise keystone to feel rejuvenated once the new campaign begins, for they know how heavy a workload he must carry in order for them to reach their ceiling. If his correspondence with DeAndre Jordan is any indication, it seems like Jokic will come into training camp emotionally recharged.