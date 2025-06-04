Recently, the Denver Nuggets' season came to an end with a crushing Game 7 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite the setback, it was an impressive run for the Nuggets considering they had fired their coach and general manager just days before the regular season ended.

It was also a (mostly) impressive series for big man Nikola Jokic, who helped his team push Oklahoma City much further than any other team has been able to in this postseason.

Despite his greatness and three MVP awards, Jokic hasn't been mentioned much in the discussion of who the current “face of the NBA” is, and recently, former Nuggets big man DeMarcus Cousins theorized on why that may be the case.

“As great as he is, you can't sell him…he doesn't care about the spotlight,” said Cousins, per FanDuel's Run It Back Show.

Indeed, Jokic has garnered a reputation over the years for simply showing up to work and keeping it about the business. The Nuggets star spends most of his offseasons in his native Serbia and doesn't have any presence on social media.

In today's digital age, that makes him not the easiest player to market for the NBA, despite his undeniable brilliance on the court.

Where do the Nuggets go from here?

In the weeks since their loss to the Thunder, the Nuggets have already made some important decisions, including removing the interim tag from head coach David Adelman, who was Michael Malone's replacement at the end of the season.

While the Nuggets may have kept things more competitive with the Thunder than anyone else did, it's still clear that the team is missing a piece or two to truly maximize all of Jokic's talents.

Whether that means moving on from players like Michael Porter Jr. or even Jamal Murray in the hopes of finding a more consistent number two option remains to be seen.

However, don't expect Jokic to be too public about his wishlist for this upcoming offseason.

The Nuggets will now look ahead to the NBA Draft, which is slated for the end of this month.