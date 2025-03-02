The Denver Nuggets (39-22) lost one of their most offensively impactful role players during the second half of Sunday's 110-103 loss to the Boston Celtics (43-18). Julian Strawther suffered an apparent leg injury after coming down on a floater attempt in the third quarter. He exited the game and limped to the locker room, via ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

Strawther did return to the bench area, which could be an encouraging sign for his long-term health, but Nuggets fans will need more information before breathing a sigh of relief. He scored four points on 1-of-4 shooting in 14 minutes of action. Bench production is a constant question for this squad, so hopefully the former Gonzaga star gets some good news.

Strawther, who famously boosted the Bulldogs into the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, also provides Denver with a potential 3-point threat. He is shooting a much-improved 35.9 percent from beyond the arc in his second NBA season and averages 9.5 points in 22.3 minutes per contest.

Nuggets fail to grab a marquee road win vs. champs

The Nuggets definitely could have used more on offense, considering they scored well below their 121.4 point per game average (ranks third in NBA), but they also could not stop the Celtics in crucial junctures. Derrick White was exceptionally clutch in the final minutes, securing an offensive rebound and subsequent bucket to stretch the Celtics' lead to five points with 53 seconds remaining on the clock. The 38-year-old Al Horford was also effective, nearly posting a double-double with 19 points and eight boards (also had three steals).

When the reigning NBA champions can prevail against formidable competition despite Jayson Tatum shooting only 4-of-15 from the field, that is scary. Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic just missed out on his 29th triple-double of the campaign, totaling 20 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists in defeat. Jamal Murray (26 points, seven dimes and six rebounds) and Christian Braun (24 points and six boards) also enjoyed notable outings, but the team was outscored 28-11 on bench points.

If Julian Strawther is forced to miss time, someone else on the second unit must produce. Otherwise, Denver's ceiling will stop short of the NBA Finals.