Less than three days before the 2025 NBA Draft is set to commence, the Denver Nuggets finally have a front-office structure officially in place. The organization is promoting Ben Tenzer to executive vice president of basketball operations and bringing in Jon Wallace to serve as executive vice president of player personnel, per ESPN's Shams Charania. They will both report to team president Josh Kroenke.

Although a formal declaration has not been made, it seems as if both men will share general manager duties, per Altitude Sports' Vic Lombardi. Wallace spent three and a half years with the Nuggets as a basketball operations associate and scouting coordinator before working as the Minnesota Timberwolves' director of player personnel and GM of the G League Iowa Wolves. He does not have much time to reflect on this reunion, as Denver quickly prepares for a crucial offseason.

Will the Nuggets make the necessary upgrades?

Following Kroenke's decision to fire both GM Calvin Booth and head coach Michael Malone near the end of the regular season, it is essential that the Nuggets move through this summer with a clear sense of direction and urgency. Considering how long it took to organize this management structure, and the possible murkiness surrounding its set-up, fans will understandably refrain from celebrating at this time.

However, Denver can quickly win over the masses by acing the upcoming NBA Draft and free agency period. While it is true that the Nuggets do not presently own any picks heading into Wednesday's first round, they can still make a splash during the two-day event. The team desperately needs depth, especially since Russell Westbrook is potentially departing in free agency. The reshaped front office could attempt to acquire draft capital via a trade.

With Nikola Jokic now past the age of 30, there is overwhelming pressure on Denver to bolster its roster and contend for another NBA title. Although the squad came within one win of eliminating the eventual champions in the playoffs this year, the prevailing opinion is that the Nuggets require a boost in order to return to the top. Hence, changes are expected this offseason.

And now we apparently know who will be charged with carrying out those changes.