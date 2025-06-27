The Philadelphia Eagles have been urged to give quarterback Jalen Hurts more help. And he’s getting some from the return of Dallas Goedert. And even more could be on the way as the Eagles were named as an interesting trade destination for Kyle Pitts.

The Falcons might look to go a different direction as Pitts has been unable to live up to his massive potential while wearing a Falcons uniform. He came to Atlanta via the first round (No. 4 overall) of the 2021 draft. And he caught 68 balls for 1,026 yards as a rookie. But he scored just one touchdown.

Since then, Pitts hasn’t topped the 60 mark in receptions. Also, he hasn’t gotten within 300 of his 2021 yardage total. One interesting stat is that his touchdowns have gone up by one each season.

Eagles might be a fit for TE Kyle Pitts

It makes sense for the Falcons to find a trade partner, according to espn.com.

“Pitts has never matched the heights of his 1,026-yard rookie season, nor has he matched expectations as the No. 4 overall pick,” Aaron Schatz wrote. “It's very unlikely that the Falcons extend or re-sign him after the 2025 season. So perhaps the best thing is to get some value for him now and let him see what he can do with a change of scenery.”

Schatz tabbed three teams as possible landing spots for Pitts.

“The Jets might be an interesting landing spot for Pitts, as he could play next to rookie Mason Taylor in two-TE sets,” Schatz wrote. “The Giants could also use an upgrade at the position. Even the Eagles might be an interesting trade target, as Dallas Goedert is now 30 years old.”

However, let the Eagles beware. Pitts is dealing with an injury this summer, according to espn.com.

“Extremely cautious with Kyle right now and what he's got going on,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said. “Obviously, don't talk about injuries this time of year. But definitely being cautious with him, so you won't see him. He's been here, he's done such a great job. He's been in every single thing that we've done other than the field, and he's been absolutely outstanding to be around.”