The Denver Nuggets enter the offseason with the goal of building around superstar center Nikola Jokic to get back to title contention. However, on Tuesday, team president and governor Josh Kroenke brought up a scenario where the organization trades Jokic completely unprompted.

While discussing the strategy of acquiring players to continue building the roster, Kroenke mentioned that avoiding injuries is a key issue for Denver moving forward. He mentioned that a worst-case scenario for the Nuggets would be that the team suffers so many injuries that the front office must trade Nikola Jokic away.

“I think that for us, as an organization, going into that second apron is not necessarily something that we're scared of. I think that there are rules around it that we need to be very careful of with our injury history. The wrong person gets injured, and very quickly you're in a scenario where, that I never want to have to contemplate, and that's trading No. 15. We're very conscious of that pushing forward.”

So, it doesn't sound like Nikola Jokic is up for trade this offseason, but with all 30 teams making moves and decisions to upgrade their respective rosters, why even mention it? Overall, Kroenke is simply playing out a scenario out loud that could force the Nuggets to trade the three-time MVP.

Jokic, who is 30 years old, is widely viewed as the best player in the world. So, it's hard to fathom the idea of the Nuggets trading him away. He's been nothing but a superstar talent for Denver and arguably deserved to win his fourth MVP Award for his efforts this season. Nikola Jokic ended the 2024-25 campaign averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game while owning a 57.6% field goal percentage and shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets are more than likely to keep Jokic on the roster for the long haul. But it's just odd that Kroenke would bring up a trade possibility in front of media members. Especially considering there have been no rumors about teams actively trying to trade for the seven-time All-Star.