Russell Westbrook had a productive season with the Denver Nuggets this past season, but it looks like he may be looking for a new destination after his latest move, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Denver’s Russell Westbrook is declining his player option for next season to become an unrestricted free agent on June 30, league sources tell The Stein Line,” Stein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Westbrook spent one season with the Nuggets, appearing in 75 games and averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. In the last few stops for Westbrook, he has played a bench role for the teams, and teams will be looking to add him so he can bolster their second unit.

It's uncertain what teams will be interested, but a report came out recently about someone looking to give him a major contract to lure him away from the NBA, according to Nemanja Zoric of HoopsHype

“Hapoel Tel Aviv has made initial contact with former NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook,” Zoric wrote. “I'm told the Eurocup champions are planning to make him an offer with a salary never seen before in European basketball.”

Westbrook probably still believes he has a lot left in the tank before trying to decide to head overseas, and he can still help a contender in the league. He was a big addition to the Nuggets, and the chemistry he had with Nikola Jokic was undeniable.

For any team that wants Westbrook, they know he will give his all every time he steps on the court. He has limitations with his efficiency from the 3-point line, but he is a great slasher and can make plays for everybody else on the court. There should definitely be some contenders that look to add him to their roster, and it will be interesting to see who lines up for the former MVP.