The Denver Nuggets have initiated a major front office shakeup by parting ways with assistant general manager Tommy Balcetis after a 12-year tenure. His departure marks a pivotal moment in the broader Nuggets front office overhaul currently unfolding in Denver.

DNVR Sports Network’s affiliate, DNVR Nuggets, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm the separation.

“Breaking: The Nuggets are parting ways with Assistant GM Tommy Balcetis, we’re told. Balcetis has been with the Nuggets since 2013. Ben Tenzer is still the Nuggets interim GM.”

Balcetis had long been a foundational figure in the Mile High City, having led the team’s analytics and scouting departments since joining under then-GM Tim Connelly in 2013. His exit comes under heightened scrutiny after being passed over for the interim GM role following Calvin Booth’s firing, with the organization instead turning to Ben Tenzer. This, combined with the earlier dismissal of head coach Michael Malone, signals a clear pivot in leadership and ownership’s vision for the Nuggets’ future.

The news arrives as the franchise continues a comprehensive restructuring effort. With both Malone and Booth out and Tenzer operating as interim general manager, the Nuggets are clearly steering toward a new era. Balcetis’ departure further reflects the franchise recalibrating its front office strategy ahead of a crucial offseason.

While Denver traded its 2025 first-round pick to the Magic in the Aaron Gordon deal—a move that helped secure the 2023 NBA championship—the urgency to stabilize leadership before the upcoming draft remains high.

With the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft just around the corner on June 25th, the Nuggets find themselves without a permanent general manager just days ahead of a critical window. Owner Josh Kroenke has confirmed the team is exploring external candidates, heightening questions around whether leadership will be cemented in time.

Balcetis, a respected voice across league circles and a 2022 Athletic “40 under 40” honoree, is known for his cap expertise and data-forward mindset. His exit now leaves Denver without a full-time assistant GM and raises concerns about strategic continuity in a rapidly evolving Western Conference.

As the Nuggets navigate this latest transition, the spotlight remains fixed on how leadership choices will align with Nikola Jokić’s prime and whether Denver can sustain its championship-caliber trajectory.