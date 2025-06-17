The Denver Nuggets have initiated a major front office shakeup by parting ways with assistant general manager Tommy Balcetis after a 12-year tenure. His departure marks a pivotal moment in the broader Nuggets front office overhaul currently unfolding in Denver.

DNVR Sports Network’s affiliate, DNVR Nuggets, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm the separation.

“Breaking: The Nuggets are parting ways with Assistant GM Tommy Balcetis, we’re told. Balcetis has been with the Nuggets since 2013. Ben Tenzer is still the Nuggets interim GM.”

Balcetis had long been a foundational figure in the Mile High City, having led the team’s analytics and scouting departments since joining under then-GM Tim Connelly in 2013. His exit comes under heightened scrutiny after being passed over for the interim GM role following Calvin Booth’s firing, with the organization instead turning to Ben Tenzer. This, combined with the earlier dismissal of head coach Michael Malone, signals a clear pivot in leadership and ownership’s vision for the Nuggets’ future.

The news arrives as the franchise continues a comprehensive restructuring effort. With both Malone and Booth out and Tenzer operating as interim general manager, the Nuggets are clearly steering toward a new era. Balcetis’ departure further reflects the franchise recalibrating its front office strategy ahead of a crucial offseason.

Article Continues Below
More Denver Nuggets News
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and center DeAndre Jordan (6) talk on the bench in the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena.
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic sent DeAndre Jordan a selfie with horse during offseasonAlex House ·
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) finishes off a dunk in the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena.
Russell Westbrook’s 10 greatest accomplishments, rankedSpencer See ·
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome.
Nuggets’ Russell Westbrook makes final decision on player contract optionMalik Brown ·
Donovan Mitchell (Louisville) is introduced by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as the number thirteen overall pick to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Nuggets’ 10 worst NBA Draft day mistakes in historyBailey Bassett ·
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) controls the ball in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena.
Nuggets rumors: Russell Westbrook to get massive contract offer from surprise teamTroy Finnegan ·
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) watches the final minutes of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder from the bench in the fourth quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
DeMarcus Cousins reveals NBA’s major issue with Nuggets’ Nikola JokicJackson Stone ·

While Denver traded its 2025 first-round pick to the Magic in the Aaron Gordon deal—a move that helped secure the 2023 NBA championship—the urgency to stabilize leadership before the upcoming draft remains high.

With the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft just around the corner on June 25th, the Nuggets find themselves without a permanent general manager just days ahead of a critical window. Owner Josh Kroenke has confirmed the team is exploring external candidates, heightening questions around whether leadership will be cemented in time.

Balcetis, a respected voice across league circles and a 2022 Athletic “40 under 40” honoree, is known for his cap expertise and data-forward mindset. His exit now leaves Denver without a full-time assistant GM and raises concerns about strategic continuity in a rapidly evolving Western Conference.

As the Nuggets navigate this latest transition, the spotlight remains fixed on how leadership choices will align with Nikola Jokić’s prime and whether Denver can sustain its championship-caliber trajectory.