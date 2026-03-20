The Detroit Pistons are entering a critical stretch without Cade Cunningham, and Kendrick Perkins believes his collapsed lung injury could reshape the team’s trajectory moving forward. Detroit just secured its 50th win of the season, its first since 2007-08, but the sudden loss of its All-Star guard changes everything. With momentum building, the focus now shifts from celebration to survival. How do the Pistons respond when their engine is gone?

Kendrick Perkins offered a bold answer on Road Trippin. He did not suggest a simple replacement. Instead, he pointed to a system shift for the Pistons.

“JB this is me talking to you, your boy. If I was you right now I would go and study when Miami went to the Finals and I would run my offense even more through Duncan Robinson. That doesn’t mean he’s getting touches, but my offensive sets would be designed around him. Causing chaos, the back picks, and all that stuff.”

It is not about volume. It is about gravity. Movement. Pressure.

A different kind of focal point for the Pistons

That idea may sound unusual, but it carries weight. Duncan Robinson’s numbers back it up. This season, he is averaging 11.8 points while shooting 40 percent from three. In past playoff runs, he hovered around similar production but bent defenses every possession. That constant motion created space. It unlocked everything else.

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Detroit could follow that blueprint.

As Cade Cunningham deals with his injury, the Pistons’ offense risks becoming static. Too predictable. Too slow. But a motion-based system built around shooters and off-ball action could inject life. It could force defenses to react instead of dictate.

The Pistons have already proven they can win. Fifty victories say that clearly. Still, this moment feels different. Bigger. The margin for error just shrank.

So now the focus turns to Bickerstaff. Adjust or stall. Adapt or fade.

Because if this team wants to keep rising without its star, it may need to embrace chaos, and trust a completely new way forward. What happens next could define this entire season.