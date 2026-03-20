The Charlotte Hornets honored Dell Curry in a powerful jersey retirement night, and the legend made sure the moment belonged to the fans as much as himself. During the ceremony, the former Hornets standout stood beneath the lights and spoke from the heart, delivering a message that echoed through the arena.

Dell Curry gets emotional during his speech in his retirement jersey ceremony pic.twitter.com/GzpjVVVfjM — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) March 20, 2026

“If you watch me grow, if you watch my family grow, it means so much that you're still here supporting me and my family,” he said. The words landed with weight. They felt personal. They felt earned.

Curry did not stop there. He shifted the focus to the present Hornets. “I want to challenge you to continue to support this team,” he said. “The guys in the locker room… they’re working their tail off to make you proud.” The message carried both gratitude and belief.

The moment also carried history. Curry’s jersey became only the second retired in Hornets franchise history, joining Bobby Phills. The crowd felt it. A legacy sealed in the rafters.

Dell Curry’s legacy lives on in Hornets future

Curry’s voice rose again when he spoke about what lies ahead. “It is going to be the premier franchise in the NBA, ain’t no doubt about it,” he said. That confidence did not feel forced. It felt like conviction built over decades. He saw something in this Hornets team. He believed in it.

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Then came the most emotional turn. “I’m just a country boy from Grottoes, man. I had no idea that this would even happen.” The humility cut through everything. For a moment, the banners, the lights, the noise, none of it mattered. Just gratitude.

"I cannot explain how grateful, blessed, and fortunate I am to be here in this moment." Dell expresses endless gratitude on his special night 🥹 https://t.co/RO9pz4P3WF pic.twitter.com/xhuijQVmtc — NBA (@NBA) March 20, 2026

Curry’s resume speaks for itself. Ten seasons with the Hornets. Sixth Man of the Year in 1994. Former all-time leader in points and threes. But this night felt different. It felt complete.

To close his jersey retirement speech, Dell Curry turned back to the Hornets and their fans. “So we got to continue this party… get a win. We got to support them. Thank you for having me.”

Now the question remains: can they rise to match the legacy watching over them?