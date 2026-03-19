The Washington Wizards face the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night, and Trae Young once again sits at the center of the injury report. He is officially listed as out due to a right quad contusion, putting the Wizards’ lead guard in focus as the team tries to snap a brutal 13-game losing streak.

The Wizards enter the matchup at 16–52, No. 14 in the Eastern Conference, with its season essentially out of reach. Meanwhile, the Pistons come in at 49–19, No. 3 in the West, looking to win back-to-back games. Here’s everything we know from the injury report about Trae Young and his playing status vs. the Pistons.

Even in limited action this season, Young has remained productive. Through 15 games, he is averaging 17.9 points, 8.0 assists, and 2.0 rebounds. He is also shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 82.5 percent from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, Young continues to orchestrate the offense and generate opportunities for his teammates. However, Washington still struggles to find consistency on both ends.

Without him, the Wizards lose a primary playmaker. They also face an even smaller margin for error. That challenge only grows against a surging Detroit squad.

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Trae Young injury status vs. Pistons

The Wizards’ injury report makes Young’s absence especially impactful. Bilal Coulibaly (foot) and Alex Sarr (toe) are both questionable, while Anthony Davis, Kyshawn George, and Cam Whitmore are all ruled out. D’Angelo Russell is not with the team, and Leaky Black remains sidelined as well.

On the other side, the Pistons are also dealing with injuries. Cade Cunningham (back) and Isaiah Stewart (calf) are out, while multiple players remain unavailable due to G League assignments. Still, Detroit has maintained strong momentum behind its depth and execution.

Washington is simply trying to stop the slide. Detroit is looking to stay sharp and stack wins. So when it comes to the question of whether Trae Young is playing tonight vs. the Pistons, the answer is no. He is officially ruled out. His absence adds another challenge for a Wizards team searching for answers. The season is also winding down.