The Detroit Pistons have already shown they can win without Cade Cunningham, and that context now shapes this stage of the regular season following his latest injury update. The Pistons sit at 49-19, holding the top spot in the Eastern Conference, but it is just 5-5 over its last 10 games. Earlier this year, Detroit went 5-2 without their star guard, averaging 111.7 points per game in that stretch. That sample now carries even more weight as the team prepares to navigate another absence from its franchise leader.

Before this setback, Cunningham was delivering one of the best seasons of his career. He averaged 24.5 points and 9.9 assists while controlling the tempo and creating consistent offense. His impact also stands out in advanced numbers. The Pistons outscored opponents by 10.9 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor. Without him, that figure drops to +2.7. The system still works, but it clearly shifts.

That earlier 5-2 run revealed something important. Detroit can adapt. The ball moves faster. Scoring becomes more balanced. The pace remains steady. It is not the same structure, but it is still effective enough to win games.

Pistons face bigger test after Cade Cunningham injury

Now, the challenge is far more serious. Reports confirmed that Cade Cunningham suffered a collapsed lung, an injury that will sideline him for an extended period with no clear return timeline.

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Timing makes this even tougher. The regular season is nearing its end. Detroit is still leading the East, but recent inconsistency adds pressure. Every possession matters more. The margin for error shrinks under playoff intensity.

Still, the Pistons have built confidence from earlier stretches without their star. Role players have already stepped up. The offense has proven it can sustain production. That belief matters now.

However, the ceiling remains tied to Cunningham. His control, vision, and late-game presence cannot be replaced. Detroit can stay competitive. True contention is another level.

So now the question sharpens: if the Pistons already proved they can win without Cade Cunningham this season, can they sustain it when it matters most?