The Detroit Pistons achieved a historical accomplishment after defeating the Washington Wizards 117-95. Thursday's victory marked Detroit's 50th of the regular season. This marks the first time the Pistons have obtained 50 wins since the 2007-08 season.

Detroit was able to earn this historic mark without All-Star point guard Cade Cunningham. He was unavailable after suffering from a collapsed lung injury during the first five minutes against the Wizards this past Tuesday.

The Pistons played their first matchup without Cunningham in another road matchup at Washington. They played with an inspired energy from start to finish, leading them to another double-digit victory over the Wizards. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke on how tough it would be to fill the void of Cunningham before the contest.

“Obviously, it's tough. It's tough for Cade to go through what he's going through now. He's a huge part of what we do from a leadership standpoint. Obviously, the talent's there, but just being around him every day makes people's days better,” Bickerstaff stated. “It's our responsibility to keep pushing forward. We know he's there rooting for us when he's around. He'll be cheering for us and helping, coaching, and leading.”

The team came out with a spark that lifted them to a 35-14 lead in the first quarter. Washington offered some pushback in the second quarter, but Detroit rallied back after halftime to impose its will. The Pistons outscored the Wizards 57-43 in the second half to push the game out of reach.

Bickerstaff has been a major piece of the team's growth since arriving in Detroit in 2024. He offered his views on what it meant for the Pistons to reach 50 victories this season after the game to the media.

“It’s progress, and that’s what we’re here for is to ultimately continue to get better. And I think we’ve done that. But there’s more to go and that’s the most important thing is we’re focusing on what we have left, how we prepare ourselves for tomorrow,” Bickerstaff stated.

Pistons push forward amid Cunningham's absence

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Detroit has played seven games without him due to other miscellaneous injuries. Cunningham's collapsed lung is the first long-term injury of this regular season that the team is forced to play through.

The Pistons were not shy about being motivated by the absence of Cunningham. Forward Ausar Thompson spoke on what it means for the team to miss him on the court and their anticipation of his return.

“We play with him in our minds. How hard he goes every day, his energy, we’ve got to step up as a collective and bring that. … When he comes back, we’re going to be very excited and ready for him to step in and do what he does,” Thompson detailed.

Detroit managed to play a somewhat similar style without Cunningham as All-Star center Jalen Duren had a dominant night against the Wizards. Duren finished the night with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and two steals. Six of those rebounds were pulled down on the offensive end, creating second-chance opportunities for Detroit.

Backup center Paul Reed had an impactful performance, scoring 17 points in 20 minutes off the bench. Guards Duncan Robinson, Kevin Huerter, and Caris LeVert chipped in 14 points each for the Pistons. Thompson contributed ten points and nine rebounds during his restricted minute time.