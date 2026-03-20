The Detroit Pistons took on the Washington Wizards on Thursday night, and they were forced to do so without the services of Cade Cunningham after the two-time NBA All-Star was diagnosed with a collapsed lung. While the Pistons would've loved to have their star guard available, they didn't necessarily need him to beat the Wizards.

Detroit took down Washington on Thursday night, winning by a score of 117-95. Jalen Duren led the way for the Pistons with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Durent was one of six Pistons who scored in double figures in the 22-point victory.

Midway through the game, longtime Detroit Pistons play-by-play commentator George Blaha, took exception to a couple of Wizards players laughing on the sidelines during a timeout.

“It's a big laugh-fest over on the Wizards bench,” Blaha said as the camera panned to Wizards guard Bub Carrington and forward Anthony Gill. “I know I'd be laughing if I lost that many games.”

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Carrington finished Thursday night's contest with just 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting while Anthony Gill went scoreless in 24 minutes of play. Still, it was a bit strange to hear George Blaha — who has botn in Detroit, Michigan and has been the voice of Pistons basketball since 1976 — go at a couple of Wizards players seemingly resting during a timeout.

With the win, the Pistons improved to an Eastern Conference best 50-19 record. They currently sit just four games up on the Boston Celtics for the second seed, but will be playing at least the next two weeks without Cade Cunningham.

Meanwhile, the Washignton Wizards dropped to 16-53 on the season, the second worst record in the NBA behind only the 15-55 Indiana Pacers.