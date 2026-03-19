The New York Knicks have not been lucky in the playoffs in recent years. They were decimated by injuries in their 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup with the Indiana Pacers. And bad luck struck again last season in the Eastern Conference Finals, beginning with Game 1 when they blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead in a 128-135 overtime loss to Indiana. The Knicks ultimately lost that series in six games.

However, the Knicks' luck might have changed. And while an injury is never something to celebrate, the recent announcement that Cade Cunningham suffered a partially collapsed lung could sway the balance of power in the Eastern Conference.

And considering how bad of a matchup Detroit has been for New York, this is a situation that could benefit the Knicks.

How Cade Cunningham's injury changes power dynamic in the East

Cunningham is the Pistons' offensive engine. He's their leading scorer (24.5 points per game). And he also leads them in assists (9.9 assists per game), as well. Cunningham also sets the tone for the Pistons' success on the whole, as his attitude and approach are adopted by the broader team. Losing Cunningham to a partially collapsed lung is a tremendous loss to Detroit. Collapsed lungs typically require between three and eight weeks of recovery. With the 2026 NBA Playoffs starting in approximately one month, time might not be on Detroit's side.

A lot of what happens will come down to how severe Cunningham's injury is and how long he remains out. If he returns before or during the first round, the Knicks see little benefit — though that's assuming he returns near 100%. Thankfully, Cunningham's injury was deemed to be not overly severe. In other words, surgery is unlikely. What's more likely is that Cunningham returns rusty.

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Assuming a return does take place, Cunningham will likely be out of shape. He will be unable to maintain cardiovascular fitness during his recovery. That means fewer minutes and/or less impactful clutch minutes upon a return. So, if Cunningham returns in the first round, the Pistons are probably in fine shape to advance given their overall superiority, especially against the lower echelon of the Eastern Conference. And that would give the All-NBA guard time to work himself into shape.

However, it's more likely he does not return that quickly. What's more likely is a second round return. That means the Pistons would need Cunningham to ramp up quickly against (likely) a well-oiled Cleveland Cavaliers team — of possibly even the Knicks. And that's where things get tricky for Detroit.

How Knicks might benefit from a Cunningham-less Eastern Conference

Without speculating too much about a return date for Cunningham, the benefit to New York is fairly obvious. The Pistons will either be without their best player or he'll be a lesser version of himself for part of the playoffs. Considering how Detroit has handled the Knicks this season, this is far from bad news for New York. While there is obviously a let down in avoiding top-flight competition given the pride involved in winning your conference — and ultimately a championship — winning is the ultimate goal.

Considering the risks involved in rushing Cunningham back, as well as the potential limitations he'll face upon returning, it's unlikely we'll see him at full strength for the rest of this season or the playoffs. That means a more open Eastern Conference. And that should benefit the Knicks as they strive to make their first NBA Finals since 1999.