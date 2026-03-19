The Detroit Pistons suffered a big blow when Cade Cunningham sustained a collapsed lung and will be out for an indeterminate time. With Cunningham out, Jalen Duren must shoulder the load. He is currently the favorite on DraftKings for the Most Improved Player award. There is no timetable for Cunningham, and that means Duren will take on more responsibilities.

Duren has a chance to show what he can do with Cunningham out of the lineup. The Pistons have played seven games without Cunningham this season, and have had mostly positive results, going 5-2 in seven games. Currently, they are 49-19, the best record in the Eastern Conference. But they are also just 3.5 games ahead of the Boston Celtics, and must stave them off to keep the top spot in the East.

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Duren is averaging 19 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while shooting 64.2%. This is a major leap from the 2024-25 season, when he averaged 11.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Duren has not been averse to putting the team on his back. Recently, he went off for 36 points while shooting 13 of 17 in a 130-117 win over the Washington Wizards. He also had 30 points while shooting 12 of 15 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

With no Cunningham in the lineup, Duren will likely be the first option the Pistons turn to as they attempt to finish with home-court advantage throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs. There are 14 games remaining on the schedule, and an ample opportunity for Duren to cement his award and his legacy. A great stretch will give them home-court advantage and possibly make them stronger as a unit. That will prepare them for when Cunningham is ready to return.