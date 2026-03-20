Fans may have watched AJ Dybantsa's final game for BYU on Thursday after they were knocked out of the first round of the NCAA Tournament by Texas, 79-71, at Moda Center.

Dybantsa had another stellar performance for the No. 6 Cougars, dropping a game-high 35 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. He was a one-man wrecking crew, but the No. 11 Longhorns were a more balanced squad.

With their early exit, the obvious question is: Will Dybantsa enter the NBA or stay for a second season? At this point, the former seems to be the easy choice. But regardless of the decision, BYU coach Kevin Young can look back on being part of Dybantsa's journey.

“I think 20 years from now, I’ll be really grateful I got to be part of his story,” said Young, as quoted by Deseret News' Jackson Payne.

The 19-year-old Dybantsa is projected as a top-three pick in this year's NBA draft. Many believe that he is already ripe for the league with this athleticism, quickness, and shot-making.

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Young would be the first to agree.

“The Trail Blazers court should have been down on the floor. The guy looked like a stone-cold NBA All-Star out there,” said Young, who is in his second year with the Panthers, in a report from The Salt Lake Tribune's Kevin Reynolds.

If Dybantsa gets picked, he will only be the sixth player since 2000 to get drafted in the NBA, joining Egor Demin (2025), Jimmer Fredette (2011), Trent Plaisted (2008), Rafael Araujo (2004), and Travis Hansen (2003).

Dybantsa said he has no regrets coming to BYU, touting its “family atmosphere.” Unfortunately, their run in March Madness has come to an abrupt end.