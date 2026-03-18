On Tuesday evening, the Detroit Pistons continued their winning ways with a blowout road win over the Washington Wizards. It was a monster game for big man Jalen Duren in this one, who scored a career high of 36 points in the road victory.

After the game, Duren turned the spotlight to his teammates in the aftermath of his epic night.

“It’s just me trying to do what my teammates and my coaches ask me. It’s not all about me. I think my teammates find me in spots to be great. JB puts me in spots to be great. That’s just credit to them, man,” said Duren, per Omari Sanfoka II of the Detroit Free Press on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, the Pistons have done a great job of playing as a collective unit throughout this season, and Duren's emergence on both sides of the ball has played a huge role in their success as the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.

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Recently, the Pistons went on a four-game losing streak that had some fans wondering if the team was starting to run out of gas as the season wore on, or if concerns about Detroit's lack of perimeter shooting were turning out to be justified after all.

However, since then, Detroit has been able to get back on track, albeit not against the toughest of competition, and reassume its stranglehold on the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

In order to carry that success into the postseason, the Pistons will likely be leaning even more heavily on Duren to make things happen around the basket as things slow down in a playoff setting.

The Pistons will next take the floor on Thursday evening for another game against the Wizards on the road.