The Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards are set to go head-to-head on Thursday night. It was initially announced that Cade Cunningham was dealing with an injury and was listed on the injury report as a result. After initially being listed on the injury report with a back contusion, Shams Charania revealed that Cunningham is dealing with a collapsed lung.

“Just in: Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham has been diagnosed with a collapsed lung and is expected to miss an extended period of time, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

While the injury report still has Cunningham listed as out due to a left back contusion, there is clearly more that he is dealing with.

The Pistons will continue to closely monitor and provide updates on Cade Cunningham's status as they are made available.

Here is the full injury report for the Pistons-Wizards game on Thursday night (injury report has yet to be updated to include Cunningham's collapsed lung).

Pistons injury report

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The Pistons have five players listed on the injury report.

Cade Cunningham (left back contusion): Out

Isaiah Stewart (left calf strain): Out

Isaac Jones (G League two-way): Out

Bobi Klintman (G League on assignment): Out

Wendell Moore Jr. (G League two-way): Out

Wizards injury report

The Wizards have eight players on the injury report.