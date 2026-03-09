When Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green finally decides to hang ‘em up, he will no doubt be a Hall of Fame inductee. He never was a superstar in the traditional sense of the word, but he was a star in his role. So much so that young players and kids across the country are apparently wanting to emulate Draymond Green on the court. But Green himself is a little wary of the comparisons.

During a recent appearance on Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet’s podcast, ‘Unguarded,’ Draymond Green briefly explained why he is sometimes in disbelief when people tell him that young kids and players play just like he does.

“Sometimes parents come up to me, and they be like, ‘Yo, my son plays just like you,’” Green said. “And I think to myself like, ‘your son is a**.’”

From the sound of Green’s comments, it seems like he’s saying those young players don’t actually play anything like him, and that it’s the result of overzealous parents.

Article Continues Below

The No. 35 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, Green has carved out a Hall of Fame career as a defensive-minded player who does the dirty work. He was a key piece in all four of the Warriors’ championship runs that spanned from 2015-2022.

Throughout Green’s 14-year career, he’s been selected to four All-Star appearances, two All-NBA teams, and he was the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year.

This season, Green has appeared in 52 games at a little at just about 27 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists with splits of 41.5 percent shooting from the field, 32.4 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 70.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.