OKLAHOMA CITY — In a game where the Oklahoma City Thunder surrendered a 14-point deficit, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drained a dagger-3 over Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green with 42.4 seconds left that helped seal a 104-97 win. After All-Star Chet Holmgren carried the Thunder in Wednesday’s win against the New York Knicks, it was Gilgeous-Alexander who lifted Oklahoma City to its 50th win of the regular season.

He led with 27 points, five assists, and five rebounds. After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander described draining the critical 3-pointer over Green that gave the Thunder a five-point lead down the stretch.

“In those moments, I just try to get to something that I’m comfortable shooting,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “And over the years, I’ve tried to kind of work on things, and add to that bag that I can go to no matter where I am on the floor. No matter which way they’re forcing me. On that play, Draymond was forcing me to my right. So, I knew I’d be able to get that shot off regardless.

“Just stepped into it with confidence, shot it, and whether I made it or missed it, I was going to shoot it the same way, and luckily, this time, it went in.”

Gilgeous-Alexander also gave Green his flowers, reminding reporters that Green has been one of the league’s better defenders for over a decade.

“Multiple DPOYs. Multiple Defensive Teams. Multiple championships. He’s been the anchor to their championship defense for a decade,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “You don’t get many better looks than that as an offensive player. It was great. It was fun. Moments and matchups, and opportunities like that are why you play to really test yourself, and see where you are against the best of the best. Tonight was no different.”

Draymond Green finished with 16 points, five assists, four rebounds, and two steals for the Warriors. Gil Santos' double-double (22 points, 11 rebounds) led Golden State, and Brandin Podziemski added 17 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on battle-tested Thunder win

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander believes that Saturday’s game, which went down to the wire against Draymond Green and the Warriors, is good for the defending champions. Despite injuries to starters Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein, the Thunder has thrived by leaning on its supporting cast, including Jared McCain, Isaiah Joe, and veteran forward Kenrich Williams.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, fighting through adversity to win games that go down to the wire, such as Saturday’s victory against the Warriors, will only make them a tougher team ahead of the postseason.

“It was good for us,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “When the games matter the most, that’s what they turn into. A few-possession game down the stretch, you’ve got to execute on both ends of the floor to get a W. Both teams want it. Both teams are in a position to go take it, and the team that applies the fundamentals and execution and does the right things is going to win the game.

“As many times in the regular season as you can replicate that and get those experiences, it only helps with them,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

Joe finished with 18 points and four rebounds against the Warriors, and Williams added 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench. The Thunder, with the best record in the NBA (50-15), is the first team to reach 50 wins this season.