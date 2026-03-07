The Golden State Warriors face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, and Kristaps Porzingis once again sits at the center of the injury report. The Warriors list Porzingis as questionable due to illness, putting the veteran big man in focus as Golden State looks to win back-to-back games.

The Warriors enter the matchup at 32–30, No. 8 in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Thunder hold the top seed in the West at 49–15 and are aiming to extend a four-game winning streak. With Oklahoma City playing dominant basketball and the Warriors trying to stabilize their position in the playoff race, Porzingis’ availability carries added importance. If he plays, it would mark just the second game of his Warriors tenure.

Through 18 games this season, he is averaging 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. The 7-foot-2 center also contributes 1.3 blocks per game, providing valuable rim protection and floor spacing.

When Porzingis is available, the Warriors gain a unique frontcourt dimension. His size and perimeter shooting open the floor offensively while giving Golden State another defensive presence around the rim.

Kristaps Porzingis injury status vs. Thunder

The Warriors’ injury report includes several additional names. Stephen Curry is out with right patellofemoral pain syndrome, while Jimmy Butler III remains sidelined following right ACL surgery. Seth Curry is listed as questionable with left sciatic nerve irritation. Moses Moody is out with a right wrist sprain, while Gary Payton II is probable with a left ankle impingement. De’Anthony Melton and Will Richard are both questionable with knee and ankle injuries, respectively.

For Oklahoma City, the Thunder injury report lists several players out, including Branden Carlson (low back strain), Alex Caruso (left hip contusion), Isaiah Hartenstein (left calf contusion), Ajay Mitchell (abdominal strain and left ankle sprain), Thomas Sorber (right ACL recovery), and Jalen Williams (right hamstring strain).

Still, Porzingis’ status remains one of the most important questions heading into the matchup. The Warriors hope to build momentum in the Western Conference standings, while the Thunder aim to continue their surge atop the conference.

So when it comes to the question of whether Kristaps Porzingis is playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the answer remains uncertain. His final status will depend on pregame evaluations as Golden State prepares for a major test against the West’s top team.