For the first time in his entire career, Draymond Green’s future with the Golden State Warriors was in question. Green’s name came up in trade rumors at the deadline involving a potential deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and it seemed as if the organization was seriously contemplating moving their longtime cornerstone. Green ended up staying as the deal never materialized, and he still has another year left on his contract.

During a recent appearance on Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet’s podcast, ‘Unguarded,’ Draymond Green admitted that he’s sacrificed some in terms of contract and money to have remained with the Warriors all this time.

“A lot of people say, ‘oh man, why is Draymond still here,’” Green said. “Draymond has given up a lot of money in staying here over the course of my 14 years, because I love this place. I’ve always done right by our organization. They’ve always done right by me. And I know people struggle to understand that.”

Article Continues Below

“I’ve always given everything I have from a basketball standpoint. . .I’ve sat in draft meetings and free agent pitches, free agency meetings, on calls at two or three o’clock in the morning trying to help recruit a guy,” Green continued. “I have zero entitlement when it comes to the Golden State Warriors. They say I was almost traded for Giannis. . .I have gratitude. They don’t owe me anything.”

The No. 35 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, Green has spent his whole career to this point with the Warriors. This season, he’s appeared in 52 games, at just about 27 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists with splits of 41.5 percent shooting from the field, 32.4 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 70.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.