The Golden State Warriors are currently in the midst of a difficult run, having lost three of their last four games. However, they have also come up against some top sides, with the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Clippers and most recently the Oklahoma City Thunder all testing Golden State.

The plethora of injuries has made things worse, with the warrior that is Draymond Green having to lead the defense against some of the best players in the league. And well, the 36-year-old Warriors veteran considers it a ‘badge of honor.’

“I am very prideful person. I just can't go out there and get murdered” Draymond Green on embracing the challenge of guarding Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in consecutive games at 36 years old. pic.twitter.com/OWov1JaSRg — Joseph Dycus (@joseph_dycus) March 8, 2026

“Think our coaching staff has figured out that I have a lot more energy when I get that kind of stuff. Because, like I said, if coach calls on me to guard Kawhi, to guard KD, to guard Shea, that's a badge of honor. That is, I'm 36 years old, three games straight, that's a badge of honor,” Draymond explained per a post on X by Warriors reporter Joseph Dycus.

Article Continues Below

Green explained that being tasked by Steve Kerr to guard these players at this point in his career was ‘amazing,’ and that it energized him a lot. That is also evident in the way the four-time champion leaves everything out each time he is on the court.

Against the Thunder, he was not only the defensive lynchpin, but also the Warriors’ third-highest scorer with 16 points.

“And so, then I have to take on that responsibility and make sure that we don't have to help each other. And then also, I am a very prideful person. I just can't go out there and get murdered. It's going to happen when you're playing against great players like that. But, at the same time, for me, I just can't go lay down. I can't go out there and feel like it's easy,” Green said.

And while there have been consistent detractors who question his over-the-top playing style, Green’s commitment is unmatched, and might be the biggest reason why he has been a serial winner with the Warriors for more than a decade.