The marquee matchup of Pool B of the 2026 World Baseball Classic did not disappoint. It seemed at first like Team USA was going to run away with an easy win over Mexico in their World Baseball Classic matchup. However, a spirited effort from the Mexican side nearly pulled the comeback against one of the biggest tournament favorites.

In the end, though, Mexico's comeback bid fell just short, as they lost 5-3 in their WBC pool game. Despite the loss, the Mexicans have full confidence that if they meet Team USA again, the outcome will be different. Mexico manager Benji Gil said this after their loss, per Bob Nightengale.

“Mexico manager Benji Gil on his ultimate wish of playing USA again in the championship game, believing it would be a different outcome next time: ‘I want to face them more than anything else in the world.',” Nightengale reported on X.

Team USA jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in their WBC game against Mexico. A two-run homer from captain and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge started off the scoring spree in the third inning, while Roman Anthony hit a three-run blast in the same inning to give USA a massive 5-run lead. On the mound, Paul Skenes had a masterful WBC debut, pitching four scoreless innings with 7 Ks, one walk, and one hit allowed.

Team USA held onto the lead heading into the later innings, with some clutch stops from the defense keeping Mexico at bay. In the sixth inning, though, the Mexicans started mounting their comeback. Jarren Duran kicked the comeback off with a solo homer in the inning. Mexico built on that momentum, stringing together hits that resulted in a Joey Meneses RBI single to cut the lead down to three. Two innings later, Duran once again hit a solo home run to bring Mexico to within two runs of Team USA.

Team USA would not be denied their undefeated streak, though. Even with Mexico banging on their doors, Team USA held strong and came away with the victory. Team USA will advance to the WBC playoffs with a win over Italy. Mexico, on the other hand, will need a win over Italy as well to advance to the second stage of the competition.