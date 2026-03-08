On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors suffered a tough road loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder in narrow fashion. The good news for the Warriors was that Kristaps Porzingis was able to return in this game after being sidelined for several games with an illness, and the team was able to keep things closer than expected against the defending champs.

Recently, head coach Steve Kerr made headlines for his comments on 95.7 The Game in which he spoke extensively about Porzingis' supposed illness, which has been reported to stem from POTS.

“I read about the POTS diagnosis and called the Hawks [general manager] Onsi Saleh,” Kerr said. “He's a good friend of mine and I said ‘Is this POTS story real?' He said it's actually not POTS. That was some misinformation that was out there,” said Kerr, per Joey Akeley of Sports Illustrated.

Kerr has since apologized for these comments, and now, Porzingis is speaking on them.

“Yeah, it wasn't ideal because he put something out again so people could start talking about this. But, again, I told Steve like, it's okay. I know he didn't mean anything, he didn't want to create some hype around my health. He just said whatever he knew at the moment and yeah, it's okay, honestly,” said Porzingis, per NBC Sports Bay Area & California on YouTube.

Porzingis was brought to the Warriors from the Atlanta Hawks at the trade deadline in exchange for Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga. Porzingis has appeared in just two games for the Warriors thus far due to the illness, which also sidelined him for several contests during his brief stint in Atlanta.

The Warriors will hope that Porzingis is able to stay on the floor consistently moving forward. They will next be in action on Monday evening against the Utah Jazz on the road.