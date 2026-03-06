Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green praised Reed Sheppard following the Houston Rockets guard’s standout performance in Friday night’s matchup between the two teams.

The Rockets fell 115-113 in overtime to the Warriors, but Sheppard delivered one of the most impressive performances of the night, finishing with a game-high 30 points while showcasing his scoring ability against Golden State’s defense.

Speaking to Chancellor Johnson of KPRC 2 after the game, Green commended the young guard’s development and persistence after facing criticism earlier in his career.

“He’s a great scorer, he’s being more aggressive, you know a lot of people counted him out. And I love to see guys come back from that… you know he’s a gym rat because he’s gotten so much better. And so it’s good to see him playing really well and he’s giving the two middle fingers to everybody that doubted him.”

Sheppard, 21, was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and is currently in his second NBA season. Against Golden State, he put together a highly efficient performance, scoring 30 points while adding six assists and three rebounds in 37 minutes.

After Reed Sheppard’s big game, I asked Draymond Green his thoughts on the Rockets rising sophomore. The Warriors vet is a fan: “He’s playing really well and he’s giving the two middle fingers to everybody that doubted him.” pic.twitter.com/MfOjjthnhH — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) March 6, 2026

The young guard shot 12-for-19 from the field and connected on 6 of his 12 attempts from beyond the arc, leading all scorers in a tightly contested game that required overtime to determine a winner.

Despite the loss, Sheppard’s performance reflected the growth he has shown throughout the season. Across 61 games, including nine starts, he is averaging 13.4 points, 3.2 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He has also displayed efficiency from the perimeter, shooting 43.5% from the field and 39.9% from three-point range while playing 21.1 minutes per contest.

The Rockets fell to 38-23 with the loss, while the Warriors improved to 32-30 with the overtime victory as they attempt to solidify their standing in the Western Conference playoff race.

Both teams will quickly turn their attention to upcoming matchups. Houston will look to rebound when it faces the Portland Trail Blazers (30-33) on Friday night at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Golden State will continue its road trip with a challenging contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder (49-15) on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. PT, with the game scheduled to be broadcast nationally on ABC.