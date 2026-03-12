The Golden State Warriors have had a tough season as they've dealt with injuries to their star players, and they're trying their best to stay motivated. That may have been a hard thing for them in their past few games, as they've all been close losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz, and Chicago Bulls.

Steve Kerr has tried his best to rile the guys up during these games, as it's been tough without having two of their leaders on the court.

“I’m just trying to really fire the guys up,” Kerr said on 95.7 The Game’s ‘Willard and Dibs' show. “We were, I thought, demoralized at times [in Tuesday’s loss to Chicago]. The Bulls had a big run at the end of the second quarter and I could just feel the air leaving our balloon. Without Steph, without Jimmy I think I have to take on more responsibility, just keeping the guys’ spirits up, that sort of thing. So, that’s probably what you were looking at.”

The Warriors have been trying to make things work without their star players. When they play a near-perfect game, they get the win. When they make certain mistakes, it usually doesn't bode well for them.

“We’re just at a place where our margin for error is really slim,” Kerr said. “Very frustrating, but our guys are playing hard and competing and giving [themselves] a chance every night. But there’s no doubt [Curry and Butler]…we needed them and we didn’t get them, so it puts us in a tough spot.”

The good news is that the Warriors are in a good spot where they won't miss the Play-In Tournament, as the teams sitting outside of the bubble would have to go on a crazy run to make up ground. Stephen Curry is also supposed to be returning at some point during the season, as he still deals with his knee injury.