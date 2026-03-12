It seems like the Kansas City Chiefs are coming up winners with the return of Travis Kelce and the free-agent signing of Kenneth Walker III. And they haven’t ignored the defense, bolstering their secondary with the signing of a former Dolphins cornerback, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The #Chiefs are signing former #Dolphins CB Kader Kohou. Kohou missed all of last season with a knee injury, but has 38 career starts, 190 tackles, and 3 INTs. More versatility in KC’s secondary.”

A free-agent addition to the Dolphins in 2022, Kohou found his way into the lineup often. However, in 2025, he started only nine games for a career low.

Chiefs still need secondary additions

Their current roster of starters doesn’t read like a who’s who of NFL standouts. The starting cornerbacks are Nohl Williams and Kristian Fulton. They are joined by corners Chris Roland-Wallace, Jaden Hicks, and Melvin Smith Jr.

The Chiefs traded Trent McDuffie to the Rams for multiple picks. And they saw Jaylen Watson leave in free agency along with safety Bryan Cook.

Kansas City also added to its secondary with a free-agent deal for Alohi Gilman, a safety. He got a three-year, $24.75 million contract with $15 million guaranteed. This was a good move, according to ESPN.

“Gilman, 28, brings some well-needed stability and veteran leadership to the Chiefs' secondary,” Nate Taylor wrote. “Prior to Gilman agreeing to join the Chiefs, the team had lost three valuable players in less than a week —cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson and safety Bryan Cook.

“Gilman will be asked to be a versatile piece, playing deep, blitzing, and disguising certain coverages in the secondary for longtime coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.”

Still, at best, the Chiefs will enter the 2026 with question marks on the back end. Perhaps they will count on Patrick Mahomes and Walker to keep the team in the game with a dominant offense.