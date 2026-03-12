Clayton Kershaw's time with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic is coming to an end. With the future Hall of Famer on his way out, it appears the team has found his replacement in Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan.

Reports indicate that Ryan will replace Kershaw on the Team USA roster after the quarterfinal game against Canada, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. That contest is scheduled for Friday, March 13, at 8 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on Fox.

“Minnesota Twins starter Joe Ryan will also join the team, replacing Clayton Kershaw after quarterfinals.”

Although the 29-year-old right-hander is just now joining Team USA, he and Nolan McLean are slated to be the starting pitching options for the team on March 17, per Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. That is, assuming they advance to the championship game that takes place on that date.

Article Continues Below

“Joe Ryan and Nolan McLean are Team USA's starting pitching options for March 17, if the U.S. advances to the World Baseball Classic Championship Game.”

Ryan, who is set to begin his sixth MLB season, is a strong addition for Team USA in the WBC. The Twins star is coming off what is arguably the best season of his career, posting a 3.42 ERA (career-best) and 1.035 WHIP while recording 194 strikeouts through 171.0 innings pitched. Those numbers earned Joe Ryan the first All-Star nod of his career.

Team USA will have to get through Canada in the quarterfinal before it can start thinking about the championship. San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb is expected to start on the mound against Canada on Friday. Meanwhile, Paul Skenes could be the starter for the semi-final, if the U.S. reaches that stage of the tournament.