The Washington Commanders could look a lot better on paper after NFL free agency. Washington looks poised to pounce on Brandon Aiyuk after making a flurry of additions over the past few days. Washington just agreed to bring back one veteran lineman for another season.

The Commanders are re-signing veteran offensive lineman Trent Scott, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He will return for his ninth NFL season.

Washington originally brought Scott in on a two-year contract back in 2023. He played well during that contract, playing significant snaps at both right tackle and right guard. Scott even caught a touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels to beat the Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2024 season.

The Commanders brought Scott back on a one-year contract in 2025. But he did not see the field much, only playing a total of 82 snaps at left tackle.

But Scott clearly showed Washington that he is worth bringing back on yet another one-year contract. He projects to play backup right tackle behind Josh Conerly Jr. and could slide inside to guard in an emergency.

Article Continues Below

This Scott extension is one of the few additions Washington has made on the offensive side of the ball during free agency. The Commanders have also brought back QB Marcus Mariota and added former Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo.

Most of Washington's focus has been on upgrading their woeful defense. But the unit looks much improved after spending a lot of money over the few few days of free agency.

The biggest addition was edge rusher Odafe Oweh, who landed a four-year contract worth $100 million. The Commanders also added linebacker Leo Chenal, cornerback Amik Robertson, and safety Nick Cross among other defensive players.

Perhaps the Commanders can get back to their winning ways during the 2026 NFL season.