When it comes to outspoken voices on podcasts, perhaps there is none greater than former NBA player Patrick Beverley. The latest comments to garner headlines from Patrick Beverley were about Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, comments that ultimately received a bewildered response from Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant responded to Patrick Beverley on social media by saying, “Aye. This s**t gettin outta hand man. Cmon Pat you sound delusional brother.”

Durant was responding to Patrick Beverley suggesting that Trae Young was not in the same stratosphere as him as a player due to Young not having won as much as Beverley has in the playoffs. The entire ordeal began when Beverley suggested that NBA players do not play hard during All-Star games because they take the All-Star game for granted.

Beverley’s comments were in response to a question posed on social media as to why NBA players seemingly play harder in random pickup games during the offseason than they do over All-Star Weekend. Young had responded to Beverley’s original comments by telling him to calm down and let the players speak for themselves.

That sent Beverley into a whole tirade about how Young hasn’t won enough to even talk to him and how he reportedly spoke with players in Atlanta who don’t want to play with Young and questioned his leadership.

Durant seemingly has a valid point though. Even Beverley seemed to acknowledge it when he said Young’s rebuttal would probably be something akin to saying that defenses don’t guard a role player like Beverley the same way they guard a No. 1 option like Young. That of course Beverley would have made the playoffs more often because teams don’t build around him like they do Young.

This upcoming season is sure to be an interesting one for the Hawks as they have one of the better supporting casts around Young than they’ve had in quite some time. Time will tell if either Durant or Beverley will be vindicated regarding their stances on the matter.