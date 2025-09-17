Arguably no team in the NBA has had a busier offseason than the Atlanta Hawks, who traded for Kristaps Porzingis and added Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard in free agency. It's all been a part of a greater effort to surround star point guard Trae Young with the best supporting cast of his career as they look to take advantage of an injury-weakened Eastern Conference.

Recently, former NBA journeyman Patrick Beverley took to the Pat Bev Podcast to diss Young as it regards to his relationship with his teammates.

“I've talked to people who played in Atlanta. They don't wanna play there. They don't think he's a good leader. They don't think he's a good teammate… If you don't win, when you retire they're gonna forget your name,” said Beverley, per NBA Central on X, formerly Twitter.

It's unclear at this point who Beverley talked to in order to come up with this conclusion. While Young has garnered a reputation of at times being a bit heliocentric on offense, there's no doubt that players like John Collins, Kevin Huerter, and others wouldn't be at anywhere near their current contract figures had they played with a different point guard.

Can the Hawks compete?

Article Continues Below

While the Atlanta Hawks have been busy surrounding Trae Young with a solid supporting cast that can both shoot threes and defend at an elite level, the one question that remains unanswered regards the future of Young himself in Atlanta.

While Young is under contract for this upcoming season, he was reportedly hoping for a new extension at some point this summer, one that the Hawks have yet to offer. At this rate, it seems that Onsi Saleh and the Atlanta front office are content with letting this season play out and then competing with other teams to sign him back next summer on a new contract, assuming he doesn't take his player option at that point.

In any case, for the first time in his career, Young has been surrounded by a cast of players who should accentuate his strengths and help cover for his weaknesses.