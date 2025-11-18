Houston Rockets All-Star Alperen Sengun has no reservations over handing the ball to Kevin Durant at the end of games. After Durant scored 30+ points in two Rockets victories against the Portland Blazers (140-116) and against the Orlando Magic in overtime, Sengun knows Kevin's preparation and track record in clutch situations.

Sengun also know he always has an opportunity to grab an offensive rebound if Durant were to miss, he explained, after Durant's three at the end of regulation sent the Rockets' 117-113 win against the Magic.

“I'm really happy to give someone the ball at the end of the game I know he's gonna score. That's really a great feeling,” Sengun said. “I'm just ready to give him the ball and go crash the boards. And trust him. That's really amazing. Ime's been trusting me at the end of the games a lot. So, I can still take those shots, but I trust KD a lot, right now. And I still know I'm effective under the rim whether his shot misses or makes.”

Kevin Durant (35 points) and Alperen Sengun combined for 65 points in Sunday's win against the Magic. They both also finished with 10+ rebounds as Sengun grabbed a dozen in a near-triple double performance with eight assits, and Durant finished with 10. The Rockets improved to 9-3, which is the third-best record in the Western Conference.

Kevin Durant pulls even with Russell Westbrook in Rockets win

Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant tied Russell Westbrook in a rare feat of most games with at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Durant tied Westbrook's record in Sunday's win against the Magic, per StatMuse's X, formerly Twitter.

The 35 points Durant tallied along with five rebounds, and six assists has tied Russell Westbrook for most games with at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists with 174.

The Rockets will face the Cavs on Tuesday.