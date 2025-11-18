The tight end position always finds a way to test the patience, instincts, and emotional stability of fantasy football managers. Of course, Week 11 was no exception. With the fewest total TE touchdowns we’ve seen in weeks and several big names failing to fire, the scoring landscape tightened just as playoff pressure began to mount. As we head into Week 12, the volatility hasn’t gone anywhere. Clarity, though, is forming at the top. A few sleepers are lurking with real upside.

Key Insights

Week 11 offered more turbulence than stability at tight end. Only six touchdowns were scored by the position. It was down dramatically from the 11 in Week 10 and the massive 18 in Week 9. That drop-off reflected a mix of poor matchups, defensive overperformance, and offenses shifting elsewhere in the red zone.

Fortunately, Week 12 brings back two important contributors: Tyler Warren and Juwan Johnson return from their byes. That said, fantasy football managers will again be navigating roster holes with the Dolphins, Commanders, Broncos, and Chargers sidelined.

In Week 11, Trey McBride delivered a monster performance. Meanwhile, George Kittle kept pace with two scores of his own. Travis Kelce, AJ Barner, and Mark Andrews rounded out the top performers.

Now, it’s time to turn the page. Let’s break down the top tight end plays and the matchup sleepers who could flip your Week 12 fortunes.

Week 12 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Trey McBride, ARI (vs. JAX)

Trey McBride is the undisputed TE1 of the fantasy football universe right now. His Week 11 performance only cemented that status. He had 10 receptions on 11 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown. McBride delivered his second straight 100-yard game while extending his scoring streak to five consecutive weeks. His chemistry with Jacoby Brissett continues to be elite, particularly in the red zone. That's where McBride has now become the Cardinals’ most reliable scoring threat outside of Michael Wilson.

With Jacksonville struggling to contain tight ends all season, McBride enters Week 12 as a locked-in elite option with massive target volume. He has superior route-running efficiency and a matchup begging to be exploited.

Dallas Goedert, PHI (@ DAL)

Goedert’s Week 11 stat line read two catches for just 24 yards. That was disappointing, but the usage tells a different story. Philadelphia still designs high-leverage plays for him. His five targets were right in line with his season trends. Now, Week 12 brings a matchup against Dallas. Goedert already posted a 7-44-0 line against that defense earlier this season.

The Eagles–Cowboys rivalry tends to bring out aggressive game plans, too. With Philadelphia’s passing attack searching for rhythm, Goedert remains a strong, high-floor start.

Brock Bowers, LV (vs. CLE)

Bowers' bounce-back performance in Week 11 had seven catches on 12 targets for 72 yards. That showed he’s still heavily featured in Las Vegas’ passing game. Despite a couple of drops, his elite athletic profile and route versatility make him a weekly threat for 8–10 targets. The Browns present a tough defensive matchup. Still, volume is king in fantasy, and Bowers continues to feast on it.

He remains a top-tier play in Week 12.

Week 12 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Cade Otton, TB (@ LAR)

Otton entered Week 11 red-hot but was cooled down in a difficult matchup against Buffalo. He finished with just 28 yards. The context matters, of course. Baker Mayfield threw for only 173 yards in the loss, limiting opportunities across the board.

The matchup against the Rams should be significantly more favorable. Los Angeles has struggled against tight ends who attack the seams. With that, Otton remains a strong sleeper with bounce-back potential.

Kyle Pitts, ATL (@ NO)

The Falcons’ passing game faces uncertainty after Michael Penix Jr’s injury. However, Kyle Pitts may actually benefit from the shift. When Kirk Cousins stepped in earlier this season against Miami, Pitts saw nine targets. That was one of his best usage games of the year.

If Drake London (knee) misses time, Pitts becomes the next logical volume funnel. Even a modest bump in opportunities could turn him into a viable Week 12 starter against a New Orleans defense that has struggled against athletic tight ends.

Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. ATL)

Johnson is one of the best under-the-radar tight ends entering Week 12. His pre-bye performance had four catches for 92 yards and a score. He showed budding chemistry with Tyler Shough. In addition, Johnson has now hit double-digit PPR points in all but three games this season.

With Rashid Shaheed traded and the Saints needing reliable possession options, Johnson is positioned for another strong outing. He is a must-add and a viable Week 12 starter with real touchdown upside.

Injury and bye-week fallout

The Week 12 byes remove several familiar TE options from the slate. Oronde Gadsden II,

Zach Ertz, Evan Engram, and Greg Dulcich are all unavailable.

Injury updates to monitor ahead of this weekend include: Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) and Sam LaPorta (back) on IR. Late-week designations will likely decide whether either has a shot to play.

Week 12 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings – 2025

20. Jackson Hawes, BUF (@ HOU)

19. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (@ GB)

18. Mason Taylor, NYJ (@ BAL)

17. Brock Wright, DET (vs. NYG)

16. Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. ATL)

15. Colston Loveland, CHI (vs. PIT)

14. AJ Barner, SEA (@ TEN)

13. Kyle Pitts, ATL (@ NO)

12. Noah Fant, CIN (vs. NE)

11. Hunter Henry, NE (@ CIN)

10. Cade Otton, TB (@ LAR)

9. Dalton Schultz, HOU (vs. BUF)

8. Jake Ferguson, DAL (vs. PHI)

7. Brock Bowers, LV (vs. CLE)

6. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. NYJ)

5. George Kittle, SF (vs. CAR)

4. Dallas Goedert, PHI (@ DAL)

3. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. IND)

2. Tyler Warren, IND (@ KC)

1. Trey McBride, ARI (vs. JAX)

Bottom line

Week 12 delivers a tight end landscape filled with volatility and opportunity. Trey McBride remains in a tier of his own. However, several mid-tier options like Goedert, Bowers, and Johnson offer the kind of usage stability that playoff-bound fantasy football squads need. Meanwhile, sleepers such as Otton and Pitts carry a lot of upside. They can swing matchups during a crucial stretch of the season. With depth thinning due to injuries and byes, your TE decisions matter more than ever. Trust the matchups, monitor the health reports, and stay aggressive. The fantasy playoffs are on the horizon, and every target counts.