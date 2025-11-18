During his latest 2025 Got Back Tour concert in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Paul McCartney pulled out a Beatles song he hasn't played since December 2024, marking the first mid-leg setlist change of the 2025 leg of the tour.

McCartney played his first of two shows at the Centre Bell in Montreal on Nov. 17, bringing his Got Back Tour to Canada for the first time.

Right after playing “I've Just Seen a Face,” another Beatles song, McCartney and his band performed “Michelle” from the Fab Four's Rubber Soul album.

This marked the first time McCartney played it since Dec. 5, 2025, during the Got Back Tour show in Nanterre, France. Of course, part of the song is in French, so it makes sense that he last performed it in France and Canada.

Before breaking out the song in 2024, McCartney hadn't played it live since his 2018 Freshen Up Tour. Similarly, he only played it in France and then in Canada (Edmonton, Winnipeg, Montreal, and Quebec City).

The rest of the setlist during the Nov. 17 show remained the same as the rest of the 2025 tour. Still, it's nice to see him bringing out some surprises.

Paul McCartney's 2025 Got Back Tour has changed its setlist

While McCartney's setlist largely remains static night-to-night, he has changed it up on a macro level this year. It appears he likes to switch out a few songs every year of his Got Back Tour. In the past, he has dusted off songs like “She's a Woman,” “Drive My Car,” and “Jet” while the tour was going on.

This year, McCartney started playing the Beatles' “Help!” in the opening slot. He hadn't played it live since 1990. Additionally, he has been playing “Coming Up” from his McCartney II album in the second slot every night. Before this year, “Coming Up” was mostly delegated to his VIP soundcheck sets. He hasn't played it consistently on a tour since 2002.

The fourth year of the Got Back Tour is winding down. McCartney has played 16 shows so far, and there are four left on the itinerary. He will perform one more show in Montreal before going to Hamilton. McCartney will close out the 2025 leg of the Got Back Tour with two shows at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.