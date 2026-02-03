There is a key reason why Kevin Durant won't be available for the Houston Rockets' matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Durant is halfway through the 19th year of his remarkable NBA career, his first with the Rockets. He has impressed in his time with Houston so far as the team is firmly in the race for a high playoff spot.

However, he won't be available for Houston's showdown against Indiana. Head coach Ime Udoka provided information on why Durant isn't playing in the game, per reporter Dustin Dopirak. He cited the events where the veteran star sustained the ankle injury in the team's previous contest against the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 31.

“Ime Udoka says Durant tweaked his ankle when he stepped on a fan's foot on the sideline. Said it swelled up on him. Rockets are hopeful they can just rest him this game and that should be the end of it,” Dopirak wrote.