The Houston Rockets saw Kevin Durant deliver another scoring masterpiece before shifting the conversation to something bigger. After the game, Durant addressed the long-running debate surrounding Michael Jordan’s legacy and his place in history as Durant continues climbing the NBA Scoring list. As first reported by The Ringer’s Michael Lee, Durant made his stance clear. “He’s the standard,” Durant said of Jordan. “He’s the blueprint of this whole thing.”

That statement carried weight. The Rockets star continues to climb the NBA Scoring list with elite efficiency. Yet even as he builds his own resume, he keeps the Michael Jordan legacy in perspective. For Durant, greatness is not just measured in points. Presence matters. Impact follows. The game feels different when a legend steps on the floor.

Durant recalled the one time he saw Jordan in person during his Washington Wizards run. “I just remember the excitement in the building, the excitement around town when he decided to come,” Durant said. “The reaction to Mike was just different.”

The Rockets star addresses the scoring debate

Kevin Durant also revisited the controversial take that sparked debate, and stood by it. “It’s true,” Durant said. “MJ took time off. It’s times where he was like, ‘I’m sick of the game. I want to take time off and regroup and come back.’ And that’s what he did. Bron, he played straight through… It’s different eras, but guys choose their paths how they want to choose them.”

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That context shapes how Durant views the numbers. “The only reason I’m even close to MJ is because he retired twice,” Durant said.

The Rockets veteran then pushed the idea further with respect, not criticism. “He could’ve played past 40, too,” Durant added. “You give him 300 more games of 30 points a night. That’s not an exaggeration.”

Durant understands the numbers. But he also understands what they miss. The NBA Scoring list tells part of the story. The legend tells the rest.

As Durant continues his climb, the debate will only grow louder. But one truth remains clear: Michael Jordan is still the standard. So now the question stands: can anyone ever truly reach that level, or is everyone still chasing something untouchable?