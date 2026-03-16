The Houston Rockets face the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, and Alperen Sengun once again sits at the center of the injury report. The Rockets list Sengun as questionable due to low back pain, placing Houston’s All-Star center in focus as the team looks to win back-to-back games.

The Rockets enter the matchup at 41–25, good for No. 4 in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Lakers sit just ahead at 42–25, No. 3 in the West, and are aiming to extend a five-game winning streak. With both teams firmly in the playoff race, Sengun’s availability could play a major role in shaping the outcome of the matchup.

Sengun has been a cornerstone of Houston’s offense this season. Through 58 games, he is averaging 20.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting 50.3 percent from the field. He also contributes 1.1 blocks and 1.2 steals per game, highlighting his impact on both ends of the floor. His ability to facilitate offense from the post while scoring efficiently has made him one of the league’s most versatile centers.

When Sengun is available, the Rockets operate with more rhythm offensively. His playmaking from the interior allows Houston to run offense through multiple options while keeping defenses guessing.

Alperen Sengun injury status vs. Lakers

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The Rockets’ injury report includes several other names. Steven Adams remains out following left ankle surgery. Fred VanVleet is also out after undergoing right knee ACL repair. Jae’Sean Tate is sidelined with a right knee sprain, while JD Davison is out on a two-way assignment.

For the Lakers, the injury report lists Maxi Kleber out with a lumbar back strain.

Still, Sengun’s status remains the biggest storyline heading into this matchup. Houston hopes to maintain its momentum near the top of the Western Conference standings. The Lakers, meanwhile, will try to extend their winning streak and strengthen their playoff positioning.

So when it comes to the question of whether Alperen Sengun is playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the answer remains uncertain. His final status will depend on pregame evaluations as Houston balances caution with its push for another win.