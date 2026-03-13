Things have not been good in South Texas this week after the Houston Rockets were demolished by the Denver Nuggets. Now, the news might be worse, as Alperen Sengun has landed on the injury report vs. the New Orleans Pelicans, putting his status in doubt. The Pelicans are visiting the Rockets, and there is a chance Sengun might not play. Currently, he is dealing with lower back pain, which likely occurred during the loss to the Nuggets. Here's everything we know about Alperen Sengun's injury and his playing status vs. the Pelicans.

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Alperen Sengun injury status vs. Pelicans

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Given Alperen Sengun is questionable, there is a legitimate chance he may not suit up for this showdown with the Pelicans. It would be the second time he has landed on the injury report this season, as Sengun had a leg contusion earlier this season.

If Sengun were to miss this game, he would have an additional two days to heal before a big two-game home series against the Los Angeles Lakers. With the Rockets currently in fourth place in the Western Conference, those two games will be pivotal for playoff positioning. Sengun is averaging 20.2 points and 8.9 rebounds per game for the Rockets.

Sengun has been mostly available to the Rockets this season, having missed seven games. If he were to miss this game, then there would be a decent chance he could suit up on Monday when they battle the purple and gold. As for whether Sengun is playing tonight, it's still up in the air, and he could be a true game-time decision.