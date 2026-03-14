On Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans faced the Houston Rockets. Meanwhile, Zion Williamson is securing his future with the franchise despite early trade rumors and injuries.

Before tip-off, the Williamson saw a rapid increase in his contract, per Bobby Marks of ESPN. As a result of playing in 51 games, Williamson's guaranteed salary will go from $16.9 million to $25.3 million.

Additionally, his salary before the start of the season was $42.2 million for the following season, with no money in protection.

This year, Williamson is averaging 21.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. At the same time, the Pelicans are 22-45 and have won seven out of their last ten games.

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Williamson has been with the Pelicans since being drafted in 2019 out of Duke as the No.1 pick. Since then, he became a two-time NBA All-Star in 2021 and 2023. In 2020, he made the All-Rookie Team.

However, Williamson's NBA career has been largely overshadowed by injuries, criticisms of his weight, as well as off-court issues such as a 2025 accusation of sexual assault.

Earlier in the season, the word was out that Williamson would be one of the players to be traded. However, the Pelicans are clearly doing everything they can to ensure that Williamson stays in the Big Easy for the long haul.

On Monday, the Pelicans will be back home for four games. First, they will take on the Dallas Mavericks. Then, they will play back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday and Thursday. On Saturday, March 21, the Pelicans will conclude the week playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers.