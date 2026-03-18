Kevin Durant is not expected to finish his career in Seattle, even as the NBA moves closer toward potential expansion that could bring a franchise back to the city.

The league is reportedly targeting both Las Vegas and Seattle for expansion, with a board of governors meeting scheduled next week where an initial vote is expected to take place. Seattle, which previously housed the SuperSonics before the franchise relocated in 2008, has long been viewed as a leading candidate for a return.

That possibility has naturally led to speculation about Durant, who was originally drafted by Seattle in 2007, potentially ending his career where it began. However, a recent report from Michael Lee of The Ringer suggests that outcome is unlikely.

“With the NBA looking to possibly add an expansion franchise in Seattle in 2028—when he is set to become a free agent and will turn 40—Durant could set himself up for a potential storybook ending with the SuperSonics, the organization that drafted him,” Lee wrote.

“But Durant has never been interested in going back to where he’s been. He resisted blatant overtures from his hometown Wizards as he approached free agency in 2016, and he rejected a trade that would have reunited him with the Warriors last season. He might be more open to nostalgia since being on the Rockets has brought him back to Texas, where he starred in college. But even athletes who are able to leave the game on their own terms don’t always choose the ending that makes the most sense. If that were the case, Jordan would have stopped playing in 1998 after pulling up over Bryon Russell.”

Kevin Durant remains focused on Rockets’ playoff push amid Seattle speculation

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Durant, now with the Houston Rockets, remains focused on the present as Houston continues its push in the Western Conference. The Rockets currently hold a 41–26 record, sitting fourth in the standings following a 100–92 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

The 37-year-old continues to produce at an elite level in his 17th NBA season. Through 64 games, Durant is averaging 25.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 51.4% from the field, 40.2% from three-point range and 88.6% from the free-throw line across 36.5 minutes per contest.

While the idea of a return to Seattle may carry sentimental appeal, Durant’s career decisions have historically prioritized fit and competitiveness over nostalgia.

For now, his focus remains on helping Houston maintain its position in a competitive Western Conference race. The Rockets will look to respond in a rematch against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. PT as they continue a five-game homestand.